Man arrested in shooting of northwest valley homeowners association president

(Thinkstock)

A man was arrested June 14 on suspicion of shooting his homeowners association president at a northwest valley apartment complex.

Eric Leroy, 33, shot at Timothy Rose three times, grazing him on the right side of his face and hitting his left calf, an arrest report shows.

Leroy was upset that Rose had kept possession of his property because of a debt he owed, and had previously threatened to shoot him.

Rose was transported by another resident of the complex to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and released, the arrest report said.

Leroy is being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.