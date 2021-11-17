65°F
Man shot after pointing gun at police

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2021
 
A man who pointed a gun at police in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday was shot by officers, police said.

Several people reported a person with a gun around 4 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Pecos road, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank said.

When police found the man they believed witnesses were describing, he ran off. Hank said that while running away, the man pointed a gun at officers and at least one officer fired back.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for not life-threatening injuries.

He was expected to be arrested, Hank said, but the charges were unclear Tuesday night.

No officers were injured.

The names of the officers who fired as well as the identity of the man who was shot is expected to be released within two days.

