Man with gunshot wound to buttocks limps into Las Vegas hospital

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after a man limped into Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Staff notified police just after 2 a.m. when the injured man, who is in his 20s, arrived at the hospital.

The man, whose injury was not life-threatening, was uncooperative and did not provide officers with a location of the shooting or a description of the shooter, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

