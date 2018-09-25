Man with gunshot wound to buttocks limps into Las Vegas hospital

Police are investigating after a man limped into Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
Staff notified police just after 2 a.m. when the injured man, who is in his 20s, arrived at the hospital.
The man, whose injury was not life-threatening, was uncooperative and did not provide officers with a location of the shooting or a description of the shooter, police said.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
