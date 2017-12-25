No injuries after shots fired at central Las Vegas home Christmas morning

No one was injured early Christmas morning after shots were fired at a central valley home.

(Google)

The shooting was reported about 3:45 a.m. at a home on the 2800 block of Burnham Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

A round went through a window of the home, but no one was struck. Police are still searching for the shooter.

2800 Burnham Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169