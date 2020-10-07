North Las Vegas police seek suspect in man’s shooting

North Las Vegas police are searching for the person suspected of shooting a 22-year-old man on Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 10:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of West McDonald Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, the North Las Vegas Police Department said Wednesday morning. A man “believed to be 22” was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was waiting in his car when a silver, four-door sedan pulled up next to him just before the shooting, the department said.

“Someone in the suspect’s vehicle fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking the victim and his vehicle multiple times,” police said.

The sedan fled before police arrived. Investigators do not believe the shooting was a “random act of violence.”

A suspect has not been identified, and the sedan has not been found, police said Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.