North Las Vegas police shooting leaves man critically injured

A man is in critical condition after being shot by North Las Vegas police on Sunday morning after officers responded to a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a domestic dispute with shots fired between a man and his father just after 6 a.m. on the 3500 block of Quiet Pueblo Street, near Gowan Road and Revere Street. Dispatch logs showed a history of domestic calls to the address, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a release Sunday afternoon.

Officers found the suspect holding a handgun outside the house. After he refused multiple commands to drop the gun, two officers opened fire and hit the man, police said.

He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The officers were put on paid administrative leave and will be identified within 72 hours.

