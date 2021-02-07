North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person has died and two were hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. to East Webb Avenue and Davis Place, near West Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

Investigators believe two men ran up to a group of people and started shooting, but Cuevas said their motive was unknown Saturday night.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center where one of the victims, a man, died hours later, Cuevas said.

All the victims were in their late 20s or early 30s.

