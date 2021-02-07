46°F
Shootings

North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2021 - 9:38 pm
 
Updated February 6, 2021 - 11:29 pm
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person has died and two were hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. to East Webb Avenue and Davis Place, near West Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

Investigators believe two men ran up to a group of people and started shooting, but Cuevas said their motive was unknown Saturday night.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center where one of the victims, a man, died hours later, Cuevas said.

All the victims were in their late 20s or early 30s.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

