North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 teens hurt, police say

Five teenagers were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.

They were shot about 4 p.m. on San Miguel Avenue, near Coleman Street, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

The injuries were “minor,” and most have been released from the hospital, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. The shooting stemmed from “neighborhood fights after school,” Leavitt said.

“Suspects and victims are known to each other,” Leavitt said.

One injured person ran to nearby Priest Elementary School, he said.

Clark County School District spokeswoman Melinda Malone said the shooting did not occur on campus and had nothing to do with the school.

