North Las Vegas shooting victim was not intended target, police say

An 18-year-old’s ankle monitor helped police tie him to a gang-related shooting that that left another man dead last week, according to an arrest report.

Aulijah Muhamad-Leavelle (North Las Vegas Police Department)

An 18-year-old’s ankle monitor helped police tie him to a gang-related shooting that left another man dead last week, according to an arrest report released Thursday.

The North Las Vegas Polide Department said two armed men entered a smoke shop around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 11 on the 5700 block of Losee Road, near Ann Road, and shot Jamelvin Webb, 20. According to the arrest report, Webb was not the intended target of the shooting.

Aulijah Muhamad-Leavelle, 18, faces charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting. The other man involved in the shooting had not been identified as of Friday.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed two men entering the store followed by gunshots, according to the arrest report. Webb was struck by gunfire, and a man in an orange shirt who police believed was the intended target returned fire, causing the two original shooters to run.

Webb was taken to University Medical Center, where he died two days later.

The man in the orange shirt told police that he is not actively involved in any gangs, but he went to school with gang members and still hangs out with them.

“They probably tried to put me in the mix,” he told police.

Detectives found a photo of Muhamad-Leavelle in the man’s phone, but he told police he could not positively confirm if that was who shot at him.

An ankle monitor that Muhamad-Leavelle was wearing while on probation for previous gun-related charges showed he was at the smoke shop at the time of the shooting, according to the arrest report.

Muhamad-Leavelle was arrested Tuesday, and he refused to speak to police about the shooting. He is due in court on Monday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.