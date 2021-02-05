Officer stabbed by man wielding a screwdriver recovering at home

A Las Vegas officer injured in a confrontation with a man shot dead by police and civilians Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley has been released from the hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigated an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, on the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police said the officer was attacked by a man wielding a screwdriver at The Range, 5999 Dean Martin Drive, around 12:50 p.m. The officer’s name has not been released, but Officer Misael Parra said Friday that she was treated at University Medical Center for a stab wound, then released the same day. The officer is recovering at home.

The identity of the man who police say attacked her has also not been released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Police said he was creating a disturbance at the shooting range, prompting citizens to follow him into the parking lot of the business. Officers arrived at the scene and he attacked one of them with a screwdriver, police said.

The assailant was then shot dead by police and three bystanders. The officer who discharged his weapon was identified Friday morning as Andrew Nguyen, 34.

Nguyen has been employed by Las Vegas police since 2018. He is assigned to the police department’s Spring Valley Area Command. Nguyen is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

The civilians who also shot the assailant have not been identified. It is not clear whether they could face criminal charges.

