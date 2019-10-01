Pair hospitalized after shooting in east Las Vegas, police say

The two men were hospitalized at University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting Tuesday afternoon near an AutoZone store in east Las Vegas.

AutoZone Auto Parts shop at 4885 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Police were searching for two people after a shooting left two men hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane about 12:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting near an AutoZone shop at 4885 E. Charleston, Las Vegas police said.

As of 3:20 p.m., the circumstances of the shooting remained unclear. Police initially reported that one person was shot.

The men were taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

He said police on Tuesday afternoon were searching for two possible suspects, but no description was available.

OcampoGomez said drivers should expect a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

