53°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Police, DA disagree on charges for man accused in fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2021 - 6:10 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old Las Vegas man with felony battery and other charges for fatally shooting a man in a killing that police classified as self-defense.

An arrest report released Thursday for the shooter details the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Bobby Jones, 58, after he allegedly pulled a knife during a mental episode.

Isiah Tisby told police he and his girlfriend were visiting Jones on Nov. 1 around 1:45 p.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of East Twain Avenue when he pulled out a knife and started threatening Tisby’s girlfriend, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report.

Tisby’s girlfriend told police that Jones started acting erratically before swinging the knife around and threatening to “slice her up,” according to the report.

Tisby told officers the man then came at him “swinging the knife” so he pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and shot him in the head.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Jones died 10 days later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from blunt force head trauma. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide additional information, saying that the case was under review by the district attorney’s office. The department’s homicide log indicates police believe the death was in self-defense.

But the Clark County district attorney’s office on Monday said that Tisby was criminally charged, meaning they did not consider the killing to be a case of self-defense.

Tisby said he ran off after the shooting and dumped the gun in a dumpster on University Center Drive, according to the arrest report. Detectives identified him using security footage from the apartment complex and a witness who told police Tisby was released from prison in August.

Clark County District Court records show Tisby was sentenced to serve at least 19 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections in July 2019 after he pleading guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Isiah Tisby was charged Nov. 9 with battery with use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, according to court documents.

He is being held on $1,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 10.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
2
Las Vegas winter storm lighter than forecast, but cold coming
Las Vegas winter storm lighter than forecast, but cold coming
3
2021 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
4
Las Vegas area schools ranked second-worst in nation for quality
Las Vegas area schools ranked second-worst in nation for quality
5
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. ...
Michigan teen charged in school shooting that left 4 dead
By Corey Williams and Ed White Associated Press The Associated Press

A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died Wednesday from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school a day earlier, authorities said.

Dozens of police, fire, and EMS personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School ...
Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
By Mike Householder and Ryan Kryska The Associated Press

A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including at least one teacher.