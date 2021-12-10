Police, DA disagree on charges for man accused in fatal shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old Las Vegas man with felony battery and other charges for fatally shooting a man in a killing that police classified as self-defense.



An arrest report released Thursday for the shooter details the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Bobby Jones, 58, after he allegedly pulled a knife during a mental episode.

Isiah Tisby told police he and his girlfriend were visiting Jones on Nov. 1 around 1:45 p.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of East Twain Avenue when he pulled out a knife and started threatening Tisby’s girlfriend, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report.

Tisby’s girlfriend told police that Jones started acting erratically before swinging the knife around and threatening to “slice her up,” according to the report.

Tisby told officers the man then came at him “swinging the knife” so he pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and shot him in the head.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Jones died 10 days later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from blunt force head trauma. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide additional information, saying that the case was under review by the district attorney’s office. The department’s homicide log indicates police believe the death was in self-defense.

But the Clark County district attorney’s office on Monday said that Tisby was criminally charged, meaning they did not consider the killing to be a case of self-defense.

Tisby said he ran off after the shooting and dumped the gun in a dumpster on University Center Drive, according to the arrest report. Detectives identified him using security footage from the apartment complex and a witness who told police Tisby was released from prison in August.

Clark County District Court records show Tisby was sentenced to serve at least 19 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections in July 2019 after he pleading guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Isiah Tisby was charged Nov. 9 with battery with use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, according to court documents.

He is being held on $1,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 10.

