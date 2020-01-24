Police investigate shooting near Desert Pines High School

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon near Desert Pines High School, but there are no reports of injuries.

Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There are no reports of injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email at 2:40 p.m.

Metro initially reported that school police had taken a person into custody, but Clark County School Police Department Sgt. Bryan Zink said no one was taken into custody related to the shooting.

The shooting happened at the corner of Harris Avenue and Parkhurst Street, “slightly off property” of the school, Zink said.

A lockdown at the school was lifted at 2:20 p.m., he said. Further information was not immediately available.

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the location of the shooting.

