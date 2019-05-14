Police investigate shooting on Boulder Highway

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the east valley Tuesday morning.

About 4:35 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots heard on the 3600 block of Boulder Highway, near Dalhart Street, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers said no victims have been located. It’s unknown if someone was shot at or if shots were fired into the air, Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.