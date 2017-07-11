Police kill man in northwest Las Vegas; Rancho closed

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.
Officers responded to a call at 1:08 p.m in the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive. One man was shot and no officers were injured, police said.
The man was armed with a knife, and one officer fired multiple rounds. Police said the man died at the scene.
Metro tweeted about 2:40 p.m. that Rancho is closed in both directions between Craig and Alexander roads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
4111 North Rancho Drive, las vegas, nv