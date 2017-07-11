ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Police kill man in northwest Las Vegas; Rancho closed

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2017 - 1:54 pm
 
Updated July 11, 2017 - 4:53 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers responded to a call at 1:08 p.m in the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive. One man was shot and no officers were injured, police said.

The man was armed with a knife, and one officer fired multiple rounds. Police said the man died at the scene.

Metro tweeted about 2:40 p.m. that Rancho is closed in both directions between Craig and Alexander roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like