Police kill man in northwest Las Vegas; Rancho closed

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

A heavy presence of officers are seen on North Rancho Drive between North Jones Boulevard and West Craig Road where an officer involved shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

A heavy presence of officers are seen on North Rancho Drive between North Jones Boulevard and West Craig Road where an officer involved shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

A heavy presence of officers are seen on North Rancho Drive between North Jones Boulevard and West Craig Road where an officer involved shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

An officer lets a car pass police tape on North Rancho Drive between North Jones Boulevard and West Craig Road where an officer involved shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers responded to a call at 1:08 p.m in the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive. One man was shot and no officers were injured, police said.

The man was armed with a knife, and one officer fired multiple rounds. Police said the man died at the scene.

Metro tweeted about 2:40 p.m. that Rancho is closed in both directions between Craig and Alexander roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Metro Sgt. Jeff Clark with more info on this fatal police shooting in NW Las Vegas #RJNow https://t.co/Q6rBZG9z74 — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) July 11, 2017

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

4111 North Rancho Drive, las vegas, nv