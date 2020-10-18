Police: Man shot 3 times in east Las Vegas Valley neighborhood
A possible suspect is in custody, and detectives remain at the scene.
A man is in critical condition after being shot three times Sunday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Police were called just after 1:35 a.m. to the 3000 block of Key Largo Drive, near East Hacienda Avenue and McLeod Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Noel Roberts.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Roberts said.
A possible suspect is in custody, and detectives remain at the scene, Roberts said.
