Shootings

Police: Man shot 3 times in east Las Vegas Valley neighborhood

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2020 - 7:48 am
 

A man is in critical condition after being shot three times Sunday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called just after 1:35 a.m. to the 3000 block of Key Largo Drive, near East Hacienda Avenue and McLeod Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Noel Roberts.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Roberts said.

A possible suspect is in custody, and detectives remain at the scene, Roberts said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

