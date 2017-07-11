Police officers shoot man in northwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers responded to a call at 1:08 p.m on the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive. One male was shot and no officers were injured, according to a police advisory.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

4000 block of North Rancho Drive, las vegas, nv