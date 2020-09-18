Police: Tattoos link suspect to bar shooting, robbery

A gunman’s distinctive tattoos helped Las Vegas police make an arrest in an August robbery and shooting outside a bar, according to law enforcement documents.

Damon Guy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Damon Guy, 25, of Las Vegas, was arrested Sept. 8 on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, battery to commit grand larceny and discharging a gun in a prohibited area in the Aug. 29 robbery and shooting outside a bar on the 3500 block of South Jones Boulevard.

Police said a man was leaving the grand opening of the bar at 2:30 a.m. when he was mobbed by a group of eight or nine men. The group punched him repeatedly and robbed him. Shots then rang out as he fled, police said. The group also stole a set of car keys from the man that belonged to the victim’s female friend.

One of the assailants made off with the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry, worth at least $24,000.

Las Vegas police examined video surveillance of the crime to try to identify the gunman.

“Different camera angles capture the black male adult suspect inside of (the bar) both at the front desk and at a dining table,” police wrote in the report. “The footage was used to identify Damon Guy as the robbery suspect and the shooter. Guy had two very distinguishable tattoos and he was wearing a distinct white T-shirt with black Old English writing.”

Police followed other investigative leads, including witness interviews, to identify Guy as a suspect. He was arrested outside a casino on Tropicana Avenue.

“(A detective) recognized the very distinct tattoos on Guy’s person,” police said.

Guy acknowledged being at the bar and punching a man, but he denied robbing the victim, firing a gun or stealing the vehicle.

Guy has since posted bail and has been released from custody. A criminal complaint has not been filed in the case. Guy is expected to be back in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 9.

