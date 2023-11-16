Police: Traffic snarled west of Strip after shooting, car crash, pursuit
Two motorists shot at each other in front of the Rio about 4:34 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.
Traffic issues on the west side of the Strip near the Rio on Wednesday afternoon were the result of a shooting incident, minor car accident and short pursuit by police.
People in different vehicles shot at each other in front of the Rio about 4:34 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten. One person called in the shooting while the other driver fled the scene.
A short pursuit occurred and a vehicle wrecked at Valley View Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road.
All subjects were in custody and police were still investigating as of 6 p.m. All northbound traffic on Valley View was stopped at Sprimg Mountain. Auten expected the investigation to go for a few more hours.
There were no injuries.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.