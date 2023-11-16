63°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Police: Traffic snarled west of Strip after shooting, car crash, pursuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 6:08 pm
 
Northbound traffic is stopped on Valley View Boulevard at Spring Mountain Road for a police inv ...
Northbound traffic is stopped on Valley View Boulevard at Spring Mountain Road for a police investigation of a shooting and car crash on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (NDOT)

Traffic issues on the west side of the Strip near the Rio on Wednesday afternoon were the result of a shooting incident, minor car accident and short pursuit by police.

People in different vehicles shot at each other in front of the Rio about 4:34 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten. One person called in the shooting while the other driver fled the scene.

A short pursuit occurred and a vehicle wrecked at Valley View Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road.

All subjects were in custody and police were still investigating as of 6 p.m. All northbound traffic on Valley View was stopped at Sprimg Mountain. Auten expected the investigation to go for a few more hours.

There were no injuries.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
2
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
5
CARTOON: Life of luxury
CARTOON: Life of luxury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
East Las Vegas Valley homicide a result of drug deal, police say
East Las Vegas Valley homicide a result of drug deal, police say
1 killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
1 killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while crossing the street
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while crossing the street
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run on Boulder Highway
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run on Boulder Highway