Police: Traffic snarled west of Strip after shooting, car crash, pursuit

Two motorists shot at each other in front of the Rio about 4:34 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.

Northbound traffic is stopped on Valley View Boulevard at Spring Mountain Road for a police investigation of a shooting and car crash on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (NDOT)

Traffic issues on the west side of the Strip near the Rio on Wednesday afternoon were the result of a shooting incident, minor car accident and short pursuit by police.

People in different vehicles shot at each other in front of the Rio about 4:34 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten. One person called in the shooting while the other driver fled the scene.

A short pursuit occurred and a vehicle wrecked at Valley View Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road.

All subjects were in custody and police were still investigating as of 6 p.m. All northbound traffic on Valley View was stopped at Sprimg Mountain. Auten expected the investigation to go for a few more hours.

There were no injuries.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.