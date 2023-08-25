Retired officer accidentally shoots self at Strip hotel, police say

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg around 9:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A retired Las Vegas police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg inside a Strip hotel Thursday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Officers responded and found a man shot in the leg. Ibarra said the man was a retired Metropolitan Police Department officer.

“At this time, it appears it was accidental,” Ibarra said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

