Retired officer accidentally shoots self at Strip hotel, police say
A man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg around 9:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.
A retired Las Vegas police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg inside a Strip hotel Thursday night, police said.
The shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.
Officers responded and found a man shot in the leg. Ibarra said the man was a retired Metropolitan Police Department officer.
“At this time, it appears it was accidental,” Ibarra said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.