Shooting on Las Vegas Strip injures two security guards

Two security guards were shot — one in the hand, one in the neck — Thursday night after chasing robbery suspects into a parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip, Metropolitan Police Department said.

Parking garage near the Miracle Mile Shops at the Strip in Las Vegas is closed after a shooting, Thursday, July 13, 2017. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at least one security guard was injured. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

One guard was shot in the hand and a second guard was shot in the neck. Both were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit, and as of 11 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Michael Rodriguez said their injuries were “not considered life-threatening.”

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. on the third floor of the Planet Hollywood parking garage, Rodriguez said. It stemmed from a robbery at the Sunglass Hut inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, during which two men stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

After the robbery, police said Miracle Mile security guards identified the men and chased them, trying to detain the men until police arrived.

The guards chased the men into the parking garage, where shots were fired.

As of 10:30 p.m., Rodriguez said the men were not in custody and considered “armed and dangerous.” It’s unclear if they ran out of the garage or escaped in a car.

Rodriguez said the men were possibly Hispanic — one was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and white shoes; the other was wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

“Apart from the Sunglass Hut, there was no other businesses affected,” Rodriguez said. “The Planet Hollywood casino was not affected.”

Shortly after the shooting, police closed the parking garage in an attempt to clear a path for first responders and locate the men. By about 11 p.m., the garage was operating normally.

Anyone with information on this incident may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this story.