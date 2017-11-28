State aid program can help those affected by Las Vegas shooting

State officials are encouraging people who attended the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1 to apply for assistance from a state program for crime victims.

The crosses and mementos left behind by visitors at a memorial for Route 91 Harvest shooting victims at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

State officials are encouraging people who attended the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1 to apply for assistance from a state program for crime victims.

The Nevada State Crime Victim Compensation Program offers reimbursement for people who experience out-of-pocket costs as the result of a crime. The money covers unexpected costs such as funeral expenses and medical bills and mental health counseling that are not covered by insurance.

Officials are encouraging anyone who attended the concert Oct. 1 — regardless of where they are from and whether or not they were injured, — to apply for assistance from the program. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1, 2018.

Families of victims who were killed in the attack are also eligible to apply.

Staff from the state program are available at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, 1524 Pinto Lane, to help people apply for assistance. The center is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.