Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man

A SWAT unit behind Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected of shooting a Las Vegas police officer late Monday during a Black Lives Matter protest is identified in jail and court records as 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego.

He faces one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of discharging a gun where a person might be endangered.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said early Tuesday that the officer, who has not been identified, was “in extremely critical condition on life support.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

