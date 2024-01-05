48°F
Shootings

Suspect sought after man shot in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 8:32 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the central valley on Thursday evening.

The victim was in stable condition at Sunrise Medical Center after being shot in the chest about 6:15 p.m. while on Sands Avenue west of Paradise Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

The cause of the shooting was unknown. Traffic in the area was expected to be minimally affected while the scene is processed, Nogle said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com and follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

