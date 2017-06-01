Teen shot near North Las Vegas high school

A police vehicle is seen at the North Las Vegas Police Headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A 16-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon near Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, police said.

At about 2:40 p.m., police responded to reports of the shooting on the 100 block of West San Miguel Avenue near North Commerce Street, North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center with injuries to a lower extremity that were not life-threatening, Cavaricci said.

Three people have been detained for questioning, she said, but the department cannot confirm if the three are also teens. Cavaricci said the incident does not appear to be gang-related.

A crash on East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15 may be related to the shooting, Cavaricci said.

It’s unknown if the boy attends Canyon Springs High School.

