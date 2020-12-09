Woman charged in man’s shooting tried to kill ex’s fiancee, police say

Saquoiya Anderson, 28, was arrested the day after a man was shot in the neck Nov. 29 on the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A Las Vegas woman is charged with conspiracy to commit murder after police said she planned to have her ex-boyfriend’s fiancee killed last week.

Saquoiya Anderson, 28, was arrested the day after a man was shot in the neck Nov. 29 on the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anderson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to shoot into an occupied vehicle, discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and battery with use of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Police believe Anderson was in one of two SUVs that cornered the man in his car and shot him when he drove through Anderson’s apartment complex. The woman in the passenger seat, who is the man’s cousin, told police Anderson called her the next day to indicate she was the actual target.

“Anderson told (the woman) she would not stop until she was killed,” the woman told police. “Anderson thought that (the woman) was driving, indicating that she was the target of the shooting.”

The man was expected to survive, Metro Lt. David Gordon previously said.

Anderson told police she had an ongoing dispute with her ex-boyfriend and his fiancee but denied having any way to contact the woman.

“It is evident that Anderson conspired with other individuals to murder (the woman),” police said.

No one else had been arrested in the shooting as of Monday night.

Las Vegas police declined to comment, citing an open investigation.

Anderson was released on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 28.

