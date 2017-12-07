ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Woman shot, wounded in east Las Vegas Valley

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 10:23 am
 

A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after she was shot in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were originally called about 7:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Mossy Oaks Lane, near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, for a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. The man was not at the scene when police arrived.

Police were called back just after 9:10 a.m. to a report that the man came back and shot the woman. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound to the leg. The man fled the scene before police arrived and is still at large.

Las Vegas High School and Mendoza, Wengert and Goldfarb elementary schools all went onto “hard lockdowns” around 9:30 a.m., because of the shooting, according to CCSD officials. All lockdowns were lifted at 10:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like