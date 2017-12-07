Woman shot, wounded in east Las Vegas Valley

A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after she was shot in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were originally called about 7:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Mossy Oaks Lane, near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, for a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. The man was not at the scene when police arrived.

Police were called back just after 9:10 a.m. to a report that the man came back and shot the woman. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound to the leg. The man fled the scene before police arrived and is still at large.

Las Vegas High School and Mendoza, Wengert and Goldfarb elementary schools all went onto “hard lockdowns” around 9:30 a.m., because of the shooting, according to CCSD officials. All lockdowns were lifted at 10:20 a.m.

