Wounded man found wandering in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A man shot multiple times was found wandering in a desert area of southwest Las Vegas on Thursday night. Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man was found shot in the desert area of South Grand Canyon Drive and West Maule Avenue on Thursday night. (Google Earth)

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found wandering in a desert area in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.

“We do not have any information at this point (on) what happened or why,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The man was found near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Maule Avenue. He was in critical condition and undergoing surgery, Hank said late Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

South Grand Canyon Drive and West Maule Avenue, las vegas, nv