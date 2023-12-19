1 dead after altercation with knife in downtown Las Vegas

One person is dead and one person is detained after an “altercation involving a knife” in downtown Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person is dead after an incident “involving a knife” in downtown Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that an altercation with a knife took place in the 1400 block of Main Street Monday afternoon around 2:42 p.m. One person has been detained.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.