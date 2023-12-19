59°F
Stabbings

1 dead after altercation with knife in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A person is dead after an incident “involving a knife” in downtown Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that an altercation with a knife took place in the 1400 block of Main Street Monday afternoon around 2:42 p.m. One person has been detained.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

