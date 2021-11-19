Suspected impaired driver arrested after fatal crash

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a Thursday afternoon crash that killed one pedestrian and injured a second in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said at 4:39 p.m., two men were walking on the sidewalk of Twain Avenue near Royal Crest Street when a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado went up onto the sidewalk, then ran over both pedestrians. One of the pedestrians, a 46-year-old man from Las Vegas, was killed. The second pedestrian, also 46, suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck drove off from the scene but the vehicle was later located by patrol officers. The driver of the pickup, identified by police as Anthony Dyane Stewart, 44, was arrested.

Stewart was housed at the Clark County Detention Center Friday morning on multiple charges including driving under the influence causing death, driving without a license and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. He was expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court for an initial appearance Friday afternoon.

