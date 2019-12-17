Woman critically injured in crash near Las Vegas Strip has died

Sheila Mansapit was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an Oct. 20 crash near the Strip. Las Vegas police were notified on her death on Monday.

A California woman who was critically injured in an October crash in Las Vegas has died, police said.

Sheila Mansapit, 57, of Pittsburg was hospitalized at University Medical Center on Oct. 20 after the 2019 Nissan Versa she was riding in hit the back of a Volkwagen Jetta that had slowed for traffic, according to police. The Nissan was traveling east on Mandalay Bay Road, and the crash occurred west of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The impact pushed the Jetta into the back of a Honda Fit, which had slowed for pedestrians, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office said Mansapit died six days after the crash. A Las Vegas police press release said law enforcement received paperwork notification of the death on Monday.

The Nissan’s driver, 59-year-old Richard Mansapit, also of Pittsburg, was not injured but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said shortly after the crash. Las Vegas Justice Court online records indicate Richard Mansapit is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance resulting in death and failure to decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for January.

