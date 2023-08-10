100°F
Crime

Woman sues CCSD, school police after car crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 5:08 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is suing the Clark County School District and school police department after an officer allegedly chased another motorcycle into the side of her car while she was driving.

Kimberly Anne Knudsen is suing the Clark County School District, Clark County School District Police and Michael Campbell, a Clark County School District police officer. The lawsuit claims that Campbell, during a high-speed chase, caused a motorcyclist whom he was chasing to crash the motorcycle into the left side of Knudsen’s truck as she was driving through an intersection at a green light.

The lawsuit claims that Campbell was negligent for riding his motorcycle at such a high speed during the chase, which it said caused the other man to crash his motorcycle into Knudsen’s truck. The lawsuit also claims the school district and school police were negligent in the hiring and training of Campbell.

According to the lawsuit, Knudsen suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Knudsen is seeking general damages in excess of $15,000, special damages for medical treatment, lost wages and loss of household services from the crash and her attorney’s fees.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

