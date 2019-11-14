Alessia Cara leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

The 23-year-old Canadian popster Alessia Cara brings her “Pains of Growing” tour to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday.

Alessia Cara performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Alessia Cara

Her latest album may examine “The Pains of Growing,” but 23-year-old Canadian popster Alessia Cara grew up fast. Her winsome, precocious 2015 debut, “Know-It-All,” spawned hit single “Scars to Your Beautiful,” earned Cara a Grammy and led to collaborations with EDM star Zedd and rapper Logic. Trust her lonely at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $39.50 to $99; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Pizza Festival

The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, offering unlimited slices from 20 pizzaiolos, will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 Industrial Road. Tickets are $45 for general admission, $50 general admission for one adult and one child younger than 8, or $85 for VIP (with noon entry and free beer and wine). Visit vegaspizzafest.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

MOVIES

‘The Polar Express’

Kick off your holiday season with a trip aboard “The Polar Express.” Will the somewhat lifelike humans in the groundbreaking motion-capture film give your little ones nightmares? Possibly. But it’s also one of the surest signs that Christmas is (relatively speaking) just around the corner. See “The Polar Express” at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Galaxy Theatres locations at the Boulevard Mall, Cannery and Green Valley.

Christopher Lawrence

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure’

Explore the bottom of a prehistoric ocean in this all-new adventure from the creators of “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds. Combining puppets, technology and paleontology, “Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure” uses life-sized puppets to teach and entertain. The show is recommended for ages 3 to 12. Tickets ($15-$25) are available at thesmithcenter.com.

Al Mancini

ARTS & LEISURE

Tree lighting

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opens its season with a tree-lighting event featuring Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty on Wednesday. Hosted by Big D and Mark Shunock, the third annual event also will feature a set by DJ Lee Orchard, skating and more, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Golden Knights stars will light the 36-foot-tall Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and skate rental is $15 to $25. For details, visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Madelon Hynes