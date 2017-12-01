5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

For Las Vegas Little Theatre’s 40th anniversary, the troupe restages a favorite from its 2003 season.

For Las Vegas Little Theatre’s 40th anniversary, the troupe restages a favorite from its 2003 season. Joe Orton’s subversive “What the Butler Saw” follows the conventions of falling-trousers farce to skewer everything from sex and marriage to psychiatry and politics at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at LVLT, 3920 Schiff Drive; performances continue at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 17., with an additional 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 9 For tickets ($21-$24), visit lvlt.org.

Poncho Sanchez

Grammy-winning conga drummer Poncho Sanchez (who first played the Tropicana in 1975 with vibraphonist Cal Tjader) returns to Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, where he and his musical mates will serve up a trademark blend of Latin jazz, salsa and soul at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday; tickets ($37-$59) are available at thesmithcenter.com.

‘A Christmas Carol’

This is not your Uncle Scrooge’s “Christmas Carol,” as Charles Dickens’ mean-spirited miser (played by movie and TV veteran Wesley Mann) learns the true meaning of holiday cheer in a modern, multicultural setting. Nevada Conservatory Theatre’s production opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Judy Bayley Theatre at UNLV, with additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and 14-16, plus 2 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 and 17. For tickets ($27.50-$33), click on unlv.edu/nct.

Montreal Guitar Trio

In their 20 years together, guitarists Sebastien Dufour, Glenn Levesque and Marc Morin have played everywhere from Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw to New York City’s BB King Blues Club — and return to UNLV’s Dr. Arturo Rando-Grillot Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets ($45) at unlv.edu/pac.

‘The Wizard of Oz’

The yellow brick road runs through the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., as the award-winning Rainbow Company Youth Theatre’s musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” begins a seven-performance run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; shows continue at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10. For tickets ($5.50), visit artslasvegas.org.