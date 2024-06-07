Annual Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Antonio Amor, of Newark, N.J., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebel Vitale, right, and Oblivion, of Into the Oblivion, based out of Asheville, N.C., perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desire D’Amour, of Tucson, Ariz., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Abby Fantastic, of Brooklyn, N.Y., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebel Vitale, left, and Oblivion, of Into the Oblivion, based out of Asheville, N.C., perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miss Diamond & Diamond in the Rough, of Stockholm, Sweden, perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Chocolate Showboy, of Paris, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Performers pose for curtain call at the end of the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Madrose, of Montreal, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ginger Lee Valentine joins members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dahlia Fatale, of Chicago, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ruby Champagne, of Los Angeles, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Performers dance in the opening of the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jacqueline Boxx, of Baltimore, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Willy Laqueue, of Chicago, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hosts Lola Van Ella, left, and Jeez Loueez talk with performer and reigning Miss Exotic World Samson Night during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desire D’Amour, of Tucson, Ariz., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lovey Goldmine, left, and Samson Night perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ignacia, left, and Nirvana Noire, of Crush, based out of Philadelphia, perform during the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kitten n’ Lou perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

King Leo Mane, of Seattle, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Chocolate Showboy, of Paris, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Performers dance in the opening of the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bee Bee Sanchez, of Portland, Ore., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miss Diamond & Diamond in the Rough, of Stockholm, Sweden, perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto