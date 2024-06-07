107°F
Annual Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The festival, which celebrates all things burlesque, and draws performers and supporters from around the world, kicked off with a Thursday night showcase.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2024 - 2:30 pm
 
Antonio Amor, of Newark, N.J., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators&#x201 ...
Antonio Amor, of Newark, N.J., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rebel Vitale, right, and Oblivion, of Into the Oblivion, based out of Asheville, N.C., perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desire D’Amour, of Tucson, Ariz., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Abby Fantastic, of Brooklyn, N.Y., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rebel Vitale, left, and Oblivion, of Into the Oblivion, based out of Asheville, N.C., perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Miss Diamond & Diamond in the Rough, of Stockholm, Sweden, perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Chocolate Showboy, of Paris, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Performers pose for curtain call at the end of the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Madrose, of Montreal, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ginger Lee Valentine joins members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dahlia Fatale, of Chicago, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ruby Champagne, of Los Angeles, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Performers dance in the opening of the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jacqueline Boxx, of Baltimore, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Willy Laqueue, of Chicago, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hosts Lola Van Ella, left, and Jeez Loueez talk with performer and reigning Miss Exotic World Samson Night during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desire D’Amour, of Tucson, Ariz., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lovey Goldmine, left, and Samson Night perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ignacia, left, and Nirvana Noire, of Crush, based out of Philadelphia, perform during the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kitten n’ Lou perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
King Leo Mane, of Seattle, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Chocolate Showboy, of Paris, performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Performers dance in the opening of the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bee Bee Sanchez, of Portland, Ore., performs during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Miss Diamond & Diamond in the Rough, of Stockholm, Sweden, perform during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Pin-Up Posse, who won best large group the year prior, perform their stepdown act during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ruby Champagne, of Los Angeles, performs in the crowd during the “Movers, Shakers and Innovators” showcase on the first night of the Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend at The Orleans on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The annual Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend kicked off Thursday with the “Movers, Shakers & Innovators” showcase at The Orleans Showroom.

The weekend, held by the Burlesque Hall of Fame, based in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District, draws hundreds of performers, producers and supporters from around the world.

