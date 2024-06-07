Annual Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The festival, which celebrates all things burlesque, and draws performers and supporters from around the world, kicked off with a Thursday night showcase.
The annual Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend kicked off Thursday with the “Movers, Shakers & Innovators” showcase at The Orleans Showroom.
The weekend, held by the Burlesque Hall of Fame, based in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District, draws hundreds of performers, producers and supporters from around the world.