Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2018 - 8:09 am
 

‘Portals’

Two photomontages of Las Vegas landmarks by local artist James Stanford are on display in the downtown Arts District. The illuminated pop-up exhibit, “Portals,” can be viewed in the storefront windows of the Quivx Building, 1. Charleston Blvd., located next to the Arts Factory. shimmeringzen.com

Photography exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for the Desert Companion’s 2018 “Focus on Nevada” photo contest feature. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org; knpr.org/desert-companion.

‘Desert Oasis’

Members of the American Chinese Culture and Art Association of Nevada showcase their landscape paintings and other artwork inspired by nature in the exhibit, “Desert Oasis.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

David Roberts

Etch A sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau, UNLV Special Collections and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, artwork, documents and costumes. Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Yayoi Kusama

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s exploration of infinite space is showcased in her installations “Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” and “Narcissus Garden” at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

Faculty exhibition

Works in ceramics, digital media, printmaking, photography, mixed media and more, are on display in the 2018-2019 CSN Art and Art History Faculty Exhibition. College of Southern Nevada Fine Arts & Artspace Galleries, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. artslasvegas.org

‘Razor Wire’

The exhibition, curated by Shaun T. Griffin, features recent art and poetry from the “Razor Wire Poetry Workshop” at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Student exhibition

A “Candyland” centerpiece, “Clue” game pieces and a “Mr. Potato Head” are among the ceramic works created by students of the Clay Arts Vegas studio for the fun exhibition “Some Assembly Required.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘A 1970s Experience’

Annie Wildbear and Lisa Dittrich display solo works and collaborations of their artwork inspired by ’70s pop culture. Random Alchemy Art Gallery in New Orleans Square at Commercial Center, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite B-215. facebook.com/randomalchemy.com

‘How We Mourned’

A selection of items — including stuffed animals, letters, candles, flags and rosaries — left by residents and visitors at makeshift memorials following the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Parade: The Collective’

Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff showcase 25 original pieces — including paintings, photography, costuming, sculptures and multimedia works — in the annual exhibition “Parade: The Collective.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Rematerialized’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber art paintings made from a variety of materials including recycled and hand-dyed fabrics, paint, markers, beads, thread, wire and glass. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. rosannegiacomini.com

David Veliz

Charcoal and pencil drawings by David Veliz are on display in his exhibit “Fading Shadows.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Emil Fu

Ink-wash paintings, derived from the ancient Chinese tradition of brush painting, and color ink paintings by Emil Fu are on display in the exhibit “The Beauty and Rhythm of Ink.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

‘Frozen in Flux’

Paintings and sculptures by Benjamin Schmitt and Benjamin Johnsen are on display in their exhibit “Frozen in Flux.”Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. benjaminschmittart.com; benjohnsen.blogspot.com

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.” Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

Etty Yaniv

Etty Yaniv used multiple layers of repurposed materials, including torn paper and cut-plastic pieces, to assemble her installation works on display in the exhibit “On the Horizon.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org; ettyyanivstudio.com

‘Renderings from the Heart’

Original artwork created by members of the Clark County Artists Guild. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. ccartistsguildvegas.com

World War I exhibition

The Springs Preserve and Nevada State Museum explore what led to World War I and Nevada’s contributions at home and abroad in “The Great War: The Western Front and the Nevada Homefront.” Artifacts and reproductions of propaganda posters are included in the joint exhibit on display at the museum’s Entryway gallery, and the Springs Preserve’s Big Springs Gallery and Boomtown 1905 exhibit. Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., and Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

BCAG exhibit

Artwork in a variety of mediums is on display in the Boulder City Art Guild’s all-member exhibit, “Deck the Walls.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.,Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

