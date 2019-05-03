Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

Stephanie Serpick’s paintings of unmade beds and tossed sheets are on display in the exhibit “A New Fall” at Enterprise Library. (Ben Fitchett)

Ceramic mushrooms by Anne Gravett on display in her exhibit “Fire & Fiber" at Boulder City Art Guild Gallery.

Ceramic bowl by Anne Gravett on display in her exhibit “Fire & Fiber" at Boulder City Art Guild Gallery.

Anne Gravett

Ceramic berry bowls, cat mugs and garden art and weaving creations — rugs, scarves, shawls — are on display in Anne Gravett’s exhibit “Fire & Fiber.” The opening reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.,Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Traveling exhibition

The history and practice of drawing will be showcased in the Nevada Touring Initiative traveling exhibition “Making a Mark.” Eighteen pieces by Nevadan artists will be on display beginning Monday. Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Animals and Birds Among Us’

Artists depict the connection between humans and animals in four solo shows — Beej Nierengarten-Smith’s “Dogs of India,” Miss Julia Grey’s “Hummingbird Tableaux,” Eva Misa’s “Feral Bunnies” and the late Michael Crespo’s “Animals Among Us.” 1300 S. Main St. No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Forgotten Horizons’

Black-and-white photographs of six national parks in Nevada and New Mexico are showcased in Cody Brothers’ exhibition “Forgotten Horizons.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘From Darkness Into Light’

Teams from the Illuminating Engineering Society created shadow sculptures from nonperishable goods for the exhibit “From Darkness Into Light.” The food items will benefit Three Square food bank after the exhibit. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

Gina Geldbach-Hall’s photography and graphic design works are on display in the exhibit “Firegal Designs.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Korean Brush Painting’

Traditional Korean brush and ink paintings of landscapes, flowers and animals are on display in James and Christine Kim’s exhibit. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Spring Members Show’

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th-anniversary “Spring Members Show” features more than 100 paintings created with water-based media. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas at Neonopolis Complex, 450 Fremont St., second floor. mglv.org

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

LVAG Galleria Gallery

The Las Vegas Artists Guild’s gallery features fine art — oil and acrylic paintings, sculptures, photography, glass and more — artist meet-and-greets and live painting. Second floor next to Dillard’s at the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. lvartistsguild.org

‘Transitions’

Works illustrating the transitions and phases women experience in their lives are on display in the collaborative exhibition “Transitions.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. wadehampton.com

Ted Polumbaum

Images of Freedom Summer, the Poor People’s Campaign and African American activists, artists, athletes and scholars by photojournalist Ted Polumbaum are on display in the exhibit “Lives on the Line: Images of Civil Rights.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Paul Lorin

Oil paintings capturing the falling sun on Southwest landscapes are on display in Paul Lorin’s exhibit “Sunsets: Capturing a Moment in Time.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Core Contemporary

The exhibition “BLOW-OUT/FLOW’r-OUT” features sculpturelike photographic prints by Leon Syfrit and mixed-media artwork by Holly Lay. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

‘A New Fall’

Visual artist Stephanie Serpick’s paintings of unmade beds and tossed sheets depict the empty bed as personal space in the exhibit “A New Fall.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. stephanieserpick.com

‘Personal Space’

Historic and contemporary Nevada stereoscopic photography, vintage analog cameras, and antique to modern viewers, are on display in the exhibition “Personal Space: Stereoscopic Nevada.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Golden’

A limited-edition image by sports artist Mark Trubisky to commemorate the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Carnevale Gallery located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

