Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

The Clark County Government Center’s Rotunda Gallery showcases artwork by four artists from the Clark County Public Arts’ 2016 “Centered” project through July 26.

"Halo," by Chris Bauder, is on display in the "OFF Centered" exhibit at the Clark County Government Center's Rotunda Gallery.

"Water Park 5," a ceramic sculpture by Robin Stark, is on display in the "OFF Centered" exhibit at the Clark County Government Center's Rotunda Gallery.

"BEN-BEN," a sculpture by KD Matheson, is on display in the "OFF Centered" exhibit at the Clark County Government Center's Rotunda Gallery.

‘OFF Centered’

Chris Bauder, KD Matheson, Jesse Smigel and Robin Stark — who created large-scale public art pieces for the Clark County Public Arts’ 2016 “Centered” project — exhibit their gallery work in “OFF Centered.” The free reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. facebook.com/ccpublicarts

Carol Bilodeau

Alcohol ink artwork and photography by Boulder City Art Guild member Carol Bilodeau are on display at the guild’s gallery. The artist’s reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Life is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — will be on display in the exhibit “Life is Colorful.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. jbpolanco.com

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa will be on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit, “Into Africa.” The opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Mixed-media works are presented in two concurrent solo exhibits — Ken Farkash’s “Lopsided Pop” and Priscilla Fowler’s “More Visceral Blooms.” 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

Yidan Guo

Painted figurative artwork by Chinese-American artist Yidan Guo is on display in the exhibition “The Art of Introspection.” Artspace Gallery at the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

Jack Wilson

A variety of works by Jack Wilson — including traditional and nontraditional paintings — are on display in the exhibit “Uncommon Curiosities.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Overcast’

A multimedia art exhibition by Brett Bolton. Charleston Heights Arts Center Lobby, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Sorry for the Mess’

Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez showcase collaborative artwork on labor, childhood memories and life in Las Vegas. East and West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Daniel Miller

A series of paintings call attention to the homeless population in Daniel Miller’s exhibit “Unsheltered.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. danielmiller-art.com

Hannelore Lowrey

Acrylic paintings based on the theme of water are on display in Hannelore Lowrey’s exhibit “The Varied Faces of Water.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Dino Might’

A mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Unraveling Identity’

Denise R. Duarte’s multi-disciplinary exhibition — featuring sculptural forms, an illustrated glossary and a socially engaged tapestry — reframes the dialogue regarding human sexuality and gender identity by using the botanical world as a metaphor. The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. deniserduarte.com; lvccld.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. johnnyczar.com

Federico Veronesi

Fine art photography of African wildlife by Federico Veronesi is on display in the exhibit “One Life.” Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas

Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Competition and a selection of images by 2018 Photographer of the Year, Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

Sapira Cheuk

Drawing upon sources from both traditional Chinese art and Classical Greek sculptures, Sapira Cheuk exhibits ink and paper installations and works on paper in “New Vessels, Unmade Structures.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Then and Now’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and the Neon Museum have juxtaposed neon signs from the Neon Boneyard against their archival images in “Then and Now: The Neon Boneyard Lighting Up Las Vegas.” The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Making Marks’

The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes showcase calligraphy, fine art books and paper arts in the exhibit “Making Marks.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.”Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Chris Mazglad

Oil, acrylic and mixed-media abstract paintings by Chris Mazglad are on display in the exhibit “Spectrum.” City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

‘

The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works created by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘

Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.