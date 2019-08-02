Art exhibitions on display this week in Las Vegas

R. Cline ARTS launches its “Art for Good” fundraiser with a reception on Thursday.

"Discarded Dream" by Linda Alterwitz is a "Print for Good" available at R. Cline ARTS.

"Constructive Series_Second Session #53" by Rebekah Andrade is a "Print for Good" available at R. Cline ARTS.

"Starship Troopers" by Homero Hildago is a "Print for Good" available at R. Cline ARTS.

"Blue and Gold" by Melissa McGill is a "Print for Good" available at R. Cline ARTS.

"Sunyata" by Robert Beckmann is a "Print for Good" available at R. Cline ARTS.

‘Art for Good’

R. Cline ARTS will host a group show featuring works by five regional artists for its fundraising initiative “Art for Good.” The gallery will offer limited-edition “Prints for Good” from the artists to benefit the Shade Tree. The kickoff event and reception will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. R. Cline ARTS, 8 E. Charleston Blvd. rclinearts.com; facebook.com/r.clinearts

‘Exploration’

An exploration through time, space and countless perspectives of humanity is depicted in paintings and photography by Chase R. McCurdy. West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Carolyn Stillwell

Works in oil, watercolors, colored pencil and other mediums are on display in Carolyn Stillwell’s exhibit “Faces, Flowers and Other Things.” City Lights Art Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Dawn Lockett

Boulder City Art Guild member Dawn Lockett showcases original acrylic paintings on recycled LP albums and other artwork at the guild’s gallery. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Kim Johnson

Large figurative paintings, mixed-media paintings, assemblage and an interactive installation are on display in Kim Johnson’s exhibit “Surfacing.” Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Life Is Colorful’

New acrylic paintings by Jorge A. Betancourt-Polanco, a children’s book author and illustrator — and graphic designer for Las Vegas Review-Journal publications — are on display in the exhibit “Life Is Colorful.” East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road. jbpolanco.com

Yidan Guo

Painted figurative artwork by Chinese American artist Yidan Guo is on display in the exhibition “The Art of Introspection.” Artspace Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Making Marks’

The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes showcase calligraphy, fine art books and paper arts in the exhibit “Making Marks.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Mixed-media works are presented in two concurrent solo exhibits — Ken Farkash’s “Lopsided Pop” and Priscilla Fowler’s “More Visceral Blooms.” 1300 S. Main St., No. 110. priscillafowler.com

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in JW Caldwell’s exhibit “Dino Might.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Ronaldo Dizon

Ronaldo Dizon’s photographs from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia represent the impermanence of time in “Images Left Behind.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive.

Photo exhibit

The Nevada Camera Club showcases photographs from the 2019 Electronic Image Competition and a selection of images by 2018 Photo-grapher of the Year Jerome Hamilton. Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. lvccld.org

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton.Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Sapira Cheuk

Drawing upon sources from traditional Chinese art and classical Greek sculptures, Sapira Cheuk exhibits ink and paper installations and works on paper in “New Vessels, Unmade Structures.” Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Dry Wit’

“Dry Wit: Artworks From the Collection of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art” explores the contrasts that unite the Las Vegas community through paintings, sculptures, illustration and photography. The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘The Beauty of Purpose’

Paiute crafts — including baskets, arrowheads and stone artifacts — are on display in the exhibition “The Beauty of Purpose: Utilitarian Arts of the Paiute People.” Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Christopher J. Brandstetter

Photographs of Detroit schools, homes and other abandoned buildings are on display in Christopher J. Brandstetter’s exhibit “Detroit: Art in Decay.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. facebook.com/chrisbrandstetterphotography

‘Jubilee Reunited’

Costumes from the long-running show “Jubilee!” are exhibited with the original design drawings by costume designer Pete Menefee. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘The Wide View’

A sense of artistic freedom can be viewed in three multimedia showcases of works created by artists in Opportunity Village’s fine arts program. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Valentin Yordanov

Abstract paintings depict “non-spaces” in Valentin Yordanov’s exhibit “Beyond Borders.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. facebook.com/valentin.yordanov.gallery

‘Punks in Vegas’

Images of local musicians taken by photographers Steven Matview, Hunter Wallace, Aaron Mattern and Christopher Mounts are displayed in the exhibit “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective.” Rebar, 1225 S. Main St. punksinvegas.com

Daniel Miller

A series of paintings call attention to the homeless population in Daniel Miller’s exhibit “Unsheltered.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. danielmiller-art.com

Stefano Ripamonti

Photographs by Stefano Ripamonti are on display in the exhibit “I Spy, With My Little Eye.” For more information, email efaciliteq@gmail.com. Savidan Gallery located at Faciliteq Showroom, 1310 S. Third St.

‘Into Africa’

Photographs and glass art focusing on five animals of Africa are on display in Christine Wilson’s exhibit “Into Africa.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

Jack Wilson

A variety of works by Jack Wilson — including traditional and nontraditional paintings — are on display in the exhibit “Uncommon Curiosities.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Fara Thomas

Works by contemporary abstract artist Fara Thomas are on display in the exhibit “Elements of Earth.” Signature Galleriesin the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South. farathomasart.com

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient west Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘And Beyond’

Sixteen local artists created space-themed works in a variety of mediums for the Clark County Public Arts exhibit “And Beyond.” Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. facebook.com/winchestercultural

Jason Tannen

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — in the exhibit “Remnant.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Erik Beehn

College of Southern Nevada alum Erik Beehn showcases a variety of artwork — including paintings, photography, printmaking and installations — in “Are We There Yet?”Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. csn.edu/artgallery; erikbeehn.com

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

