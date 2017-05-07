Art galleries in Las Vegas

TH1223 by Julie Oppermann. Process. An exhibit at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art on February 8, 2017. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

‘Process’

Curated by Los Angeles gallery director Matthew Gardocki, the exhibition from the Mark Moore Fine Art Gallery in Orange County, California, features paintings, photography, mixed media and sculptures by 10 contemporary American artists. Main Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (to 8 p.m. Thu.), noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Elks Helldorado Days Art Show

The free annual art show auction, featuring a meet-and-greet with more than 50 artists and a wine-and-cheese reception, will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Neon Museum’s NE10 Building located on the northeast corner of Stewart Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. The winners exhibition will open Monday on the second floor outside City Council Chambers at Las Vegas City Hall. elkshelldorado.com/citywide-events/art-show-auction

‘Thank You, Gracias, Have a Nice Day’

Exhibition of mixed-media artwork created by GULCH, a collective of Nevada artists including Justin Favela, Jennifer Kleven, Krystal Ramierez and Mikayala Whitmore. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (to 9 p.m. First Friday). 702-800-4670; nevadahumanities.org

‘Ink and Alcohol’

Art installation of Alan Hunter’s paintings, and a fundraiser for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, on display through Thursday. Ascaya, 1 Ascaya Blvd., Henderson. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thu. inkandalcohol.com

‘Rematerialized: Fiber Art’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.comran

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

‘Mexico Es Grande’

Exhibition of paintings by Gilda Garza. David Kairy Gallery Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-895-9529; facebook.com/davidkairygallerylv

‘The Fabric of Rhythm’

Exhibition of photography by Steve Smith of Journey. Smith will make appearances at the gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and May 18. Gallery of Music & Art in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-366-9904; gma-lv.com

‘Primer: Art of Weaponry’

Fine art photographer Jon Rouse’s high-resolution modern art collection of rare firearms, ammunitions and explosives. Centaur Art Gallery, 4345 Dean Martin Drive, Suite. 200. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 702-737-1234; centaurgalleries.com

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

International Masters Exhibition

Exhibition of paintings and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Ready to Roar’

Curated in conjunction with UNLV, the Prohibition-Era fashion and culture exhibition illustrates the impact of the era on women’s fashions, their rights and freedoms. The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 702-229-2734; themobmuseum.org

‘It’s a Girl’s World’

British illustrator Des Taylor’s new collection of hand-painted artwork, original illustrations and new limited editions. Skye Art Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. 702-836-3538; skyeartgallery.com

‘Tilting the Basin: Contemporary Art of Nevada’

Presented by Nevada Museum of the Art and the Art Museum of Symphony Park, featuring artwork by more than 30 artists. Pop-Up Gallery, 920 S. Commerce St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sun. (to 9 p.m. Fri.). nevadaart.org

‘Think Before Extinct: Nevada’

A pottery exhibit by members of Clay Arts Vegas, a locally owned and operated pottery studio, clay distributor and gallery. The gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 702-507-3630

‘Paiute: A Journey through Traditional & Contemporary Art’

An exhibition of artwork by artists representing the Las Vegas Paiute, Big Pine Paiute and Shivwits Paiute tribes. Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat. 702-486-3511; friendsofthefort.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.