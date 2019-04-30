MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Arts & Culture

Believer Festival brings words, art and ideas to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2019 - 6:48 am
 

In the tradition of any good arts festival, the third annual Believer Festival — which ended a three-day run Saturday evening — offered laughs, a sense of community and plenty of ideas to mull over against visual backdrops ranging from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to downtown Las Vegas.

And if it doesn’t rival a Coachella or Burning Man, that’s just fine.

The festival is named for The Believer, a bimonthly magazine of literature, arts and culture published by the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute at UNLV. This year’s edition began Thursday evening with poetry, art and readings at the Neon Museum’s Ne10 Studio, then moved to Red Rock Canyon on Friday for outdoor readings and performances.

Saturday’s events included a morning program at the Mob Museum that Native American poet Natalie Diaz and Mexican writer Valeria Luiselli called a “performance conversation” about women and political asylum laws that meshed with this year’s festival theme of borders, literal and metaphorical, in our lives.

Saturday afternoon offered guests a more informal vibe with discussions, readings and author signings at The Lucy, the recently opened literary complex at Sixth Street and Bonneville Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. While many guests said they had signed up to attend the full slate of Believer Festival events, Sam Mirkovich and his mother, Katie Mirkovich, who live nearby, stumbled on the festival during a walk to The Writer’s Block bookstore.

Katie Mirkovich was impressed, and judged the crowd to rival that of the independent bookstore’s opening day over a week ago.

And the festival? “I think it’s great,” Sam Mirkovich said.

Participating authors agreed, among them author and media critic Anita Sarkeesian, who was attending her first Believer Festival. Sarkeesian said the festival offered those who don’t live here the chance to discover for themselves the thriving literary and culture scene here.

“That often gets erased or sidelined when people come to Vegas,” she said. “That’s been a process for me, to unlearn my impression of what this city is about.

“And it’s really lovely the way they did it, by going to all these different areas of the city and seeing different parts of the city. Seeing a beautiful sunset at Red Rock with amazing performances, to different venues and museums around the city.”

Egyptian journalist and novelist Ahmed Naji arrived in Las Vegas about three weeks ago to begin his term as City of Asylum fellow at Black Mountain Institute. Naji said he is eager to learn about local culture and that such gatherings as the Believer Festival offer a way of “understanding how things work.”

Saturday evening, the festival moved to the Artemus Ham Concert Hall at UNLV for “Uproar at Ham Hall,” a 90-minute show hosted by Jill Soloway — creator of the series “Transparent” — and Faith Soloway that was billed as “a night of music, comedy and revolution from the vanguard of intersectional power.”

The show included a discussion, styled as the sort of talk show Jill Soloway would have if she could, which touched on issues of gender identity, male dominance in Hollywood and feminism. Comedian Tig Notaro, who had been scheduled to appear, canceled because of a family emergency.

After the show, Joshua Wolf Shenk, BMI’s executive director, said he was pleased that guests were telling him they felt a kinship to the performers and the event.

New twists this year included the afternoon program and moving the closing show to a larger venue. Shenk said the challenge for next year is to grow the festival while “maintaining this intimate, idiosyncratic milieu.”

“We don’t want to be some big machine,” he said. “We’re not ever going to be Lollapalooza.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Maxie’s in Las Vegas puts eggs Benedict in a box
Chef David Mangual at Maxie’s in The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas makes his eggs Benedict in a brioche “box” layered with spinach, bacon and tomatoes and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caviar Twinkie Served at Stripsteak in Las Vegas
Stripsteak Executive Pastry Chef Vivian Chang and Chef Gerald Chin create a novel savory food item that looks like a familiar sweet treat at the restaurant in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing