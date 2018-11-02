Discover inflatable sculptures, Day of the Dead in Las Vegas

Opening reception for the Barrick's Fall 2018 exhibition by Tamar Ettun, held during the 2nd Annual College of Fine Arts Art Walk. October 12, 2018 (Josh Hawkins/UNLV Creative Services)

‘Jubilation Inflation’

Inflatable rooms created from parachute fabric surround visitors to Tamar Ettun’s exhibition at UNLV. The sculptor and performance artist’s multiyear art tetralogy includes mixed-media sculptures, experimental videos and an installation of interactive audio work to examine trauma, healing and radical empathy. Viewings are available through Dec. 15 at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Admission is free, but a suggested donation is $2 to $5. For more information, visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

‘Eclipsed’

Broadway in the Hood presents actress Danai Gurira’s critically acclaimed 2003 play: the tale of an unlikely sisterhood of five women in war-torn Liberia. See “Eclipsed” at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in The Smith Center’s Troesh Studio Theater, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Glass, Mozart & Bach’

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein performs Philip Glass’ latest piano concerto with the Las Vegas Philharmonic on Saturday. The orchestra’s program also features works by Mozart and Bach. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $109 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘iDroids’

The CSN Fine Arts Theater Program tackles the question “What makes us human?” in its latest production at the Backstage Theatre. Stig Zeiner directs the sci-fi play based on Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 11 at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $10 to $12 at csn.edu/pac.

Dia de Muertos

The Springs Preserve hosts its annual Day of the Dead festival Friday to Sunday. The family-friendly event includes mariachis, art and craft vendors, the annual altar contest and more, from 4 to 9 p.m. at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $6 to $10 ($1 off for members) at springspreserve.org.