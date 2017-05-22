Dragon boat enthusiasts make waves at Lake Las Vegas

A dragon boat team competes during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dragon boat paddler Andrea Liebl is greeted by fellow racers after participating in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dragon boat teams compete in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A dragon boat is docked before the start of the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Team Rouge Paddling Club huddle before competing in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the LV Paddle Warriors dragon boat race team prepare to participate in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dragon boat teams return to their docks after competing in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Skittles dragon boat race team participate in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Arizona Dragon Riders race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Arizona Dragon Riders prepare to participate in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Flyin Blind dragon boat race team leave the dock as they prepare to participate in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dragon boat team Catch the Rah Rahs participate in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of Caesars Entertainment dragon boat race team compete during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Arizona Dragon Riders race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Fire Dragons prepare to race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Arizona Dragon Riders prepare to participate in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Long, sleek vessels graced with colorful dragon heads cut through serene, glistening waters in a quest to cross the finish line first during a weekend of races at Lake Las Vegas.

Teams from six western states and Canada competed in the second annual Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at the Henderson lake. The two-day event featured 250-meter sprint and 500-meter races.

“Dragon boating is really all about having one boat, one beat,” said Sherri Weaver, 52, president of the Dragonboat Racing Association Group of Nevada, a nonprofit with the primary purpose of promoting dragon boat racing in Nevada.

“People have to be in sync with each other or else that boat isn’t going to go anywhere. It’s really all about teamwork,” she said Sunday.

Each vessel is powered by 20 people with paddles. One person in the front of each boat beats a drum to keep pace for the paddlers. Another in the back is in charge of steering the boat.

Since starting in 2016, the festival has grown from 14 to 28 teams. This year, the event drew teams from Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Montana, California and Canada.

The festival this year broke new ground by hosting the first blind and visually impaired divisional race in the nation, Weaver said. The Flyin’ Blind team, from the Blind Center of Nevada, competed against Blindstart, a California-based team.

“It’s an awesome and exciting feeling when you get to compete,” said Flyin’ Blind team member Sylvia Montano, 48. “You just feel so energized. It’s hard to describe.”

“It’s also a good social opportunity,” chimed in team member Aarius White, 26.

Beyond the boat races

Racing teams weren’t competing just for the sport — their participation also raised money for local nonprofit organizations.

Local team Rah Rah 4 the Ta-Tas competed to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. The team has three breast cancer survivors, including 61-year-old Patty Andrews.

“I enjoy the closeness and camaraderie of being on this team,” said Andrews, a team member for nine years. “Some of us are breast cancer survivors, and all of us are supporters of the survivors and committed to creating awareness. It’s the type of sport that creates a family.”

Desert Dragons team member Lisa Brady said she has teammates who are breast cancer survivors and who were referred to the sport by doctors.

“This sport helps retain muscles and can be very therapeutic,” she said Sunday.

Weaver, who is a Stage 3 breast cancer survivor, created the event in part to raise awareness for breast cancer and stress the importance of early detection.

This year, money raised goes to the Breast Care Center, Children’s Cancer Center of Summerlin, Pueblo Medical Imaging and the Blind Center of Nevada.

To date, the Dragonboat Racing Association Group of Nevada and its teams have raised more than $44,000 for charities.

The festival also included cultural music, dance performances and children’s activities.

“This is a beautiful venue with a great atmosphere and nice people,” said Rosauro Espiritu, 53, of San Diego. “In boat racing we’re all rivals, but we become friends as well. It’s all part of the sport. We motivate each other.”

The Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival is one of three dragon boat races held in Nevada. The others are the Northern Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 19 in Sparks and the Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival slated for Oct. 14 at Lake Las Vegas.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.