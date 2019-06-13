This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” opens at The Smith Center and Paul Taylor performs at Jazz in the Park in this week’s arts & culture roundup.

Roald Dahl’s "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is at The Smith Center Tuesday through June 23. (Joan Marcus)

Roald Dahl’s "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is at The Smith Center Tuesday through June 23. (Joan Marcus)

Roald Dahl’s "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is at The Smith Center Tuesday through June 23. (Joan Marcus)

Roald Dahl’s "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is at The Smith Center Tuesday through June 23. (Joan Marcus)

‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

Visit a world of pure imagination as the national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” opens an eight-show run Tuesday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s tale, the musical includes songs from the 1971 film and a new score. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through June 23 with 2 p.m. matinees June 22 and 23. Tickets are $36 to $127 at thesmithcenter.com.

Paul Taylor

Smooth jazz saxophonist Paul Taylor closes out the Jazz in the Park series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Seating starts at 5 p.m. for those with picnic baskets, blankets and low-back chairs. Admission is free. For details, visit clarkcountynv.org.

Juneteenth Festival

R&B groups In-A-Fect and Next Movement will be among the performers at the 19th annual Juneteenth Festival on Wednesday. The cultural celebration features entertainment, historical storytelling and more from 6 to 9 p.m. at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, adjacent to Doolittle Community Center, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, visit june19lv.com.

Senior Idol Showcase

A retired boxing trainer will sing Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable,” six Sunsations dancers will groove to a “Mamma Mia!” medley and the Sirocco group will perform a Middle Eastern dance with veils at the 16th annual Senior Idol Showcase. The variety show includes song, dance, music and comedy by performers ages 56 to 89 at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $5. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.

‘European Homecoming’

The UNLV choral ensembles have returned from their tour of Portugal and Spain to perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in UNLV’s Doc Rando Hall. Tickets are $8 to $10 at unlv.edu/pac.