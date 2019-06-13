This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” opens at The Smith Center and Paul Taylor performs at Jazz in the Park in this week’s arts & culture roundup.
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
Visit a world of pure imagination as the national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” opens an eight-show run Tuesday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s tale, the musical includes songs from the 1971 film and a new score. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through June 23 with 2 p.m. matinees June 22 and 23. Tickets are $36 to $127 at thesmithcenter.com.
Paul Taylor
Smooth jazz saxophonist Paul Taylor closes out the Jazz in the Park series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Seating starts at 5 p.m. for those with picnic baskets, blankets and low-back chairs. Admission is free. For details, visit clarkcountynv.org.
Juneteenth Festival
R&B groups In-A-Fect and Next Movement will be among the performers at the 19th annual Juneteenth Festival on Wednesday. The cultural celebration features entertainment, historical storytelling and more from 6 to 9 p.m. at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, adjacent to Doolittle Community Center, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, visit june19lv.com.
Senior Idol Showcase
A retired boxing trainer will sing Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable,” six Sunsations dancers will groove to a “Mamma Mia!” medley and the Sirocco group will perform a Middle Eastern dance with veils at the 16th annual Senior Idol Showcase. The variety show includes song, dance, music and comedy by performers ages 56 to 89 at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $5. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.
‘European Homecoming’
The UNLV choral ensembles have returned from their tour of Portugal and Spain to perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in UNLV’s Doc Rando Hall. Tickets are $8 to $10 at unlv.edu/pac.