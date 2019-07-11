Bellagio Conservatory leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

(Kelly McKeon/MGM Resorts International)

MUSIC

Jackman heads to MGM Grand Garden

Yeah, but where’s Van Helsing? On his current “The Man. The Music. The Show.” tour, actor/singer/cinematic vampire puncher Hugh Jackman performs songs from his various film and Broadway productions, revisiting his well-received roles in hits including “The Greatest Showman” and “The Boy From Oz, ” backed by an orchestra. That’s cool and all, just not sure why the aforementioned monster masher isn’t being recognized in said show. Ah well, surely he’ll perform a tune or two from “Chappie,” right? Right! See him at 7 p.m. Saturday at MGM Grand Garden. $29.50-$225; 888-929-7849

Jason Bracelin

MOVIE

‘Easy Rider’

Get your motor runnin’, and head out on the highway. “Easy Rider,” the counterculture classic that follows bikers Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper), is back in theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary. See it Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

It’s a deal, by George

In celebration of its 14th anniversary, Triple George Grill is honoring all Georges with free food. Beginning Monday, any George who dines at the restaurant can get a free appetizer. Two Georges can get a whiskey flight and dessert, and three Georges dining together can get a 96-ounce Porterhouse steak and house wine for the table. “Cheers to George” lasts until July 31. Triple George Grill is at 201 N. Third St. downtown. triplegeorgegrill.com

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

‘La Dolce Vita’

An Italian journey awaits guests at the Bellagio Conservatory where this summer’s exhibit showcases four regions of Italy through Sept. 7. A 20-foot vine-covered fountain pays tribute to the Fontana dell’Ovato in Villa d’Este, while a canopy of lemon tree branches is a nod to the entrance to Capri’s Da Paolino Restaurant. The South Garden depicts Siena’s Palio — a twice annual horse race — and a picnic setting takes visitors into a scene from Milan’s famous opera house, Teatro alla Scala. Free viewings are available 24-hours a day. bellagio.com.

Madelon Hynes

THEATER

Return to The Oregon Trail

“Oregon Trail: The Play!” premieres Saturday night at Majestic Repertory Theatre. Described as “an irreverent comedy honoring/skewering that most traumatizing/beloved of educational video games from the 1980s and ’90s,” the play will run Saturday nights at 10 p.m. through Aug. 31, at 1217 S. Main Street. $20. majesticrepertory.com

Al Mancini