Celebrity

Call her definitely: Time names Taylor Swift person of the year

The Associated Press
December 6, 2023 - 6:03 am
 
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
FILE - Taylor Swift waves from a suite alongside Brittany Mahomes, right, during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

NEW YORK — Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.

Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about her selection.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined “1989” album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She’s even the subject of college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time’s 2022 person of the year.

