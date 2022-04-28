Coroner rules on death of comedian Donny Davis

Donny Davis, a Los Angeles resident, was found at 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 in hotel room 7276 at Resorts World. He died later that day at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

This 2017, file photo shows Donny Davis with Britney Spears during Spears' "Piece of Me" at Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood. (Jeff Beacher)

Comedian Donny Davis died Feb. 22 in Las Vegas from ethanol and fentanyl intoxication, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled Thursday.

The 43-year-old’s death was ruled an accident.

Davis, a Los Angeles resident, was found at 5:30 a.m. that morning in hotel room 7276 at Resorts World, 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man, identified as Davis, was turning blue and biting his tongue, according to Metro’s incident report.

“FD personnel advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them,” police said.

Davis is credited with running the Beacher’s Madhouse tour, previously toured with Joe Jonas and hosted private parties with Mariah Carey and Demi Lovato.

Metro did not immediately provide an update on the case Thursday morning.

