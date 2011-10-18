Celebrity

FIRST PHOTOS OF DISTURBINGLY THIN DEMI MOORE

October 18, 2011 - 10:33 am
 

It appears Demi Moore has lost even more weight in recent weeks, with the actress cutting a shockingly skinny figure at the premiere of her new movie "Margin Call."

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like