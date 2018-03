Kirstie Alley had a bone to pick Thursday night on "Late Show with David Letterman."

"I thought you loved me madly and then you talked about me being sort of chub," Alley, 60, said to the talk show host.

When Letterman, 64, admitted to making jokes about the actress’ fluctuating weight, Alley pulled out a paper from her bra with a list of the jokes the TV host had previously cracked at her expense.