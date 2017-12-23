‘Maks, Val and Peta Live’ bringing dance to Las Vegas

They might compete for that coveted Mirrorball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars,” but only one of the famed Chmerkovskiy brothers has the moves in the kitchen.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani celebrate the grand opening of their dance studio Dance With Me at Tivoli Village on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout Media)

Should you be lucky enough to be invited to a lively Christmas dinner, it will be Maks choreographing the meal. “Maks is the better cook,” insists his younger brother, Valentin. “He learned from our mom who makes incredible traditional Russian food. I’d do anything right now to have one of her chicken cutlets.”

Maks chimes in: “I am the cook, but now I’m the father of a toddler. This year, I’ll be doing more chasing than cooking.”

It’s baby’s first Christmas. Maks, 37, is married to fellow “DWTS” performer Peta Murgatroyd, and they’re new parents to baby boy Shai Aleksander. Their other co-production, “Maks, Val &Peta Live,” will bring the three to Las Vegas in a celebration of dancing, love and life on May 16 at the Smith Center. Maks has other Vegas ties including his Dance With Me dance studio in Summerlin, where anyone can learn to cha cha or rumba like a pro.

RJ: How do you like to spend Sundays?

Val: If I’m home in L.A., I’ll go to the beach and play basketball for three to four hours, followed by a dip in the ocean or I’ll do volleyball for two to three hours. When I get home, I’ll sit down and write. I have a book coming out next year that I’m really proud of called “I’ll Never Change My Name.” My lazy Sundays are not lazy at all. I get depressed when I’m not physically active.

Maks: I like football. I’m not a crazy football guy, but if I get to have a bunch of football games on, and I’m on the couch, it’s a good Sunday. I’m also always playing with my son and hanging with Peta, just relaxing, chilling out and inviting my parents and brother over. Our lives are so busy. Both Peta and I started dancing when we were kids. For us, it was never high school and then college and then job. We had to work our way to here and we don’t stop most of the time. Any opportunity to sit down on a Sunday and not have to move — I know, ironic for a dancer — well, I’ll take it.

You have such a close bond as brothers in one of the most competitive professions, dancing. How did that happen?

Val: We’ve been through a lot in our lives, and have been performing at Russian restaurants since we were 12 to contribute some money for the family. Until this day, I believe what’s mine is his and what’s his is mine. It’s about our family. When our shows sell out, it’s the most fulfilling thing ever. It’s nice to say I did it. Better to say we did it.

Maks: Family, first and foremost. He was my student since he was 8, and I was his coach. We pursue individual dreams and goals. We are very similar, but different at what we want. Val decides for himself. I don’t need to tell him what to do. I’m definitely there to help him with anything because I’ve already done it.

Val: I like to say that Maks bulldozed his way through life, so I can hang out behind him. As far as I’m concerned, I won “Dancing With the Stars” three times. Twice for me, but his victory has been just as enjoyable. (Maks won with Olympian ice dancer Meryl Davis. Val won with Rumor Willis and Laurie Hernandez).

Wasn’t it your mom, Larisa, who kept you two tight while you were growing up in the Soviet Union?

Val: Mom used to yell at us, “When we die, you’ll only have each other.” To which I replied, “Mom, I’m 12, I shouldn’t be envisioning your death.”

Maks: I’d say, “Yeah mom, okay, fine, whatever.” But it does get etched into the back of your consciousness. What do you like to do when you’re in Vegas?

Val: Vegas brings all the wonders of the world to this one-mile strip in the middle of the desert. It has some of the best entertainment and collection of entertainment in the world, plus the highest level of shows and performances. I try to see a new show each time I’m in Vegas. I also love the cuisine. I really do pig out at the buffets. I’m spoiled by my metabolism and I’m lucky that I’m a dancer and burn about 5,000 to 10,000 calories a day. By the way, I have multiple desserts.

Maks: I’m not a gambling man, but I’m in love with the Vegas entertainment culture. I have some friends who are in the nightlife industry, so it’s fun to text them and stop by and say hello. I also love Vegas because we have Dance with Me in Tivoli Village, so I do business in Vegas. I stay off the Strip and absorb the entire city.

Maks, it’s been a big 2017 for you. You married Peta in July.

Maks: I got married to the love of my life and my best friend. We had our kid before marriage. We did it the hippie way! The truth is I couldn’t wait to marry her and she couldn’t wait to marry me.

What’s the best part of new fatherhood?

Maks: The best part of being a dad is everything. The responsibility is overwhelming sometimes. You feel like you want to hit pause and take a deep breath, but there is no time for that. The only thing I know is every moment with my son is an adventure.

And new uncle-hood?

Val: This beautiful boy has filled all of us with such incredible pride and celebration. This baby was born on U.S. soil, and no exams have to be passed to become a citizen. He pledged his allegiance by just being born. It’s just beautiful. A celebratory moment. A motivating moment. This baby is perhaps our family’s biggest accomplishment.

How do you describe a Chmerkovskiy family holiday?

Val: The holidays are such a unique experience for us because we’re part Christian and part Jewish. We love Christmas and Hanukkah. It’s all about celebrating with your family and it gives us a reason to congregate and celebrate our lives in this country. We celebrate being here at every turn. … Thanksgiving, Independence Day. We celebrate family.

Maks: The funny thing is we’re going to be in Australia when you read this article — Peta, the baby and me. We’re professional world travelers, but we’ve never gone on a 16-hour ride with a toddler. It’s going to be a lot of walking around meeting people. We’re going to spend Christmas in Australia and then fly to Montreal to meet up with the whole family. It’s going to be an eventful few weeks.

It’s almost New Year’s Eve. Give us your best dance tip?

Maks: My No. 1 dance tip is put that drink down before you get on the floor. Someone will say, “Hey, do you want to dance?” The next thing, you’re dancing with a drink in your hand, spilling it all over everybody. Put the drink down.

Val: Look, I think anybody can dance. If you’re afraid to go out there on the dance floor, maybe you just need a better partner.